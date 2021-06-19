A Man In A Pickup Truck Hit Several Cyclists At A Bike Race And Drove Away, Before Being Shot By Police

A 35-year-old man injured multiple people at a bike race in Arizona on Saturday after striking them with a pickup truck and fleeing, before being shot by police.

According to the Show Low Police Department, a man in a Super Duty Ford truck hit several bicyclists at Bike The Bluff, an annual event, then drove away. Police shot the driver while attempting to stop him, the department said in a statement.

Four victims are currently in critical condition, and two are in critical but stable condition at Summit Healthcare, Grace Payne, a public information officer with the city, told BuzzFeed News. One other victim was airlifted to Scottsdale Osborn Hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Police said 2-3 other victims transported themselves to the hospital and are stable.

The driver, who police said is a white man, is also in critical but stable condition.

Bike The Bluff is a bicycle race that has taken place every year since 2008, meant for cyclists of all ages and abilities, according to its handbook.

The race this year began at 6:45 a.m. Police said the incident happened at around 7:25 a.m. at a location about 1.2 miles from the starting line.