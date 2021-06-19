 Skip To Content
A Man In A Pickup Truck Hit Several Cyclists At A Bike Race And Drove Away, Before Being Shot By Police

At least seven people are in critical condition, a city official told BuzzFeed News, and are being treated at hospitals.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 19, 2021, at 5:51 p.m. ET

Posted on June 19, 2021, at 4:45 p.m. ET

A 35-year-old man injured multiple people at a bike race in Arizona on Saturday after striking them with a pickup truck and fleeing, before being shot by police.

According to the Show Low Police Department, a man in a Super Duty Ford truck hit several bicyclists at Bike The Bluff, an annual event, then drove away. Police shot the driver while attempting to stop him, the department said in a statement.

Four victims are currently in critical condition, and two are in critical but stable condition at Summit Healthcare, Grace Payne, a public information officer with the city, told BuzzFeed News. One other victim was airlifted to Scottsdale Osborn Hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Police said 2-3 other victims transported themselves to the hospital and are stable.

The driver, who police said is a white man, is also in critical but stable condition.

Bike The Bluff is a bicycle race that has taken place every year since 2008, meant for cyclists of all ages and abilities, according to its handbook.

The race this year began at 6:45 a.m. Police said the incident happened at around 7:25 a.m. at a location about 1.2 miles from the starting line.

It's unclear how many people in total were struck by the driver. Payne, the city's public information officer, said that all the victims were participants in the race. Payne said officials do not yet know how old the victims are.

The race organizer, Jeffrey Frost, declined to comment.

Kristine Sleighter, a Show Low Police Department spokesperson, directed BuzzFeed News to the department's Facebook page.

"Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families," Sleighter said in a statement.

Police Sgt. Brandon Clark told White Mountain Independent, a local news outlet, that the driver was eastbound but moved into the opposite lane and struck the cyclists.

"For whatever reason, he crossed over the lines. There was a group of riders that we are guessing were about 40 to 50 that were heading westbound in the number two, or the curb lane," Clark told White Mountain Independent. "He ended up striking several of the riders in that group."

Payne said participants who were farther along on the course continued on the race following the incident.

"The distance between racers was quite scattered, so those who were past that point were allowed to continue riding the race course," she said.

