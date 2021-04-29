Eight people are facing charges, including involuntary manslaughter, hazing, and tampering with evidence, in the death of Stone Foltz, a student at Bowling Green State University in Ohio who died after alleged hazing at a fraternity pledge event last month.

Paul Dobson, the Wood County prosecuting attorney, announced Thursday the indictment from a grand jury against eight men aged 19 to 23, according to a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.

Those charged include Jacob Krinn, 20; Daylen Dunson, 20; Troy Henricksen, 23; Canyon Caldwell, 21; Niall Sweeney, 21; Jarrett Prizel, 19; Aaron Lehane, 21; and Benjamin Boyers, 21. All except Lehane were students at the school.

At an off-campus fraternity event on March 4, Foltz, who was 20, and other Pi Kappa Alpha pledges were given a bottle of liquor each and told to consume all of it, Dobson said at a press conference Thursday.

Foltz allegedly consumed all or almost all the alcohol in his bottle, according to Dobson. Almost every new member, including Foltz, was underage.

The event was part of an initiation process in which new members of the fraternity were paired with a so-called big brother. Krinn, who faces the most serious charges, was Foltz's big brother, Dobson said.

Foltz was found unconscious in his apartment by his roommate and was not breathing when first responders arrived. He was taken to a hospital and died three days later.