How A Local Florida Journalist Scooped Every Reporter In The Country On The FBI Raid At Mar-A-Lago

A former political consultant who covers politics in Florida — which he described as "drinking from a fire hose upside down" — Schorsch first got word of the raid from a longtime friend, who texted him about a "yuge" scoop. Schorsch thought it would be about a local candidate the former president would endorse or an event he'd be attending.

He and his friend spent the first few minutes of the conversation catching up.

"Then at the end, they were kind of like, 'Yada yada yada, the FBI is raiding Mar-a-Lago,' and I was kind of like, 'What did you just say?'" he said. "So my mind just races at that point, and I had to be polite to my friend who I was talking to and get them off the phone."

Schorsch's tweet sparked a frenzy among reporters across the country trying to confirm the news. Minutes later, Trump issued a statement railing against the raid and confirming Schorsch's scoop.

It's still unclear what the warrant was for, but Politico, the New York Times, and the Associated Press reported that it was related to boxes of classified documents that Trump improperly removed from the White House when he left.

Schorsch said he's grateful that local journalism and his website have had so much support because of his scoop, especially with the Florida primaries coming up. It still felt surreal to him.

But, he said, he hoped he didn't "scare" off new followers.

"I tweet about very micro Florida stuff. So I'm like, you know what, let's not ruin this nice thing right now with this increased audience by tweeting about the next Avengers movie or about House District 42 in Florida," he said. "So I'm gonna give it a moment before I return to our regularly scheduled program."