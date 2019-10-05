A Groom Was Charged With Sexually Assaulting His Fiancée's Bridesmaid Days Before His Wedding

According to local newspaper The Morning Call and station WNEP , which reviewed a criminal complaint against Carney, the 29-year-old bridesmaid told police that on Aug. 30, two days before the wedding, she and others in the wedding party were out rafting and drinking. She became intoxicated and blacked out several times, later waking up to find Carney on top of her in the locker room shower in Shawnee Inn with her bathing suit bottoms pulled down.

Neither Carney, nor his attorney, James Swetz, immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

According to a criminal docket sheet reviewed by BuzzFeed News, prosecutors charged Daniel J. Carney of Stroudsburg on Thursday with one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with an unconscious person, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and another misdemeanor for indecent assault without consent of other.

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting his then-fiancée's bridesmaid just days before the wedding,

She told police that the bride-to-be then walked into the locker room and screamed at Carney, while another bridesmaid took her out of the room.

Police began looking into the incident the next day, after the woman reported to hospital staff that she'd been sexually assaulted.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police that Carney later claimed that she followed him into the locker room. Carney told police in an interview that he "felt like he was taken advantage of by the victim," before he changed his story and admitted that he had pulled her into the room.



Security footage from the building showed the woman walking unsteadily with Carney before he turned around and pulled her into the locker room, the compliant said. A few minutes later, his fiancée walked in, and Carney left the room.

Police also discovered that Carney and his fiancée later had a fight in the parking lot, The Morning Call reported.

According to local news outlet WNEP, a friend confirmed that Carney and his fiancée went through with the wedding on Sept. 1.



Police reportedly received permission from the Monroe County District Attorney to listen in on a phone call between Carney and the woman on Sept. 2, during which he apologized to her and confessed to assaulting her. Police then launched an investigation and interviewed him.

Times News Online, another local outlet, reported that Carney is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing soon.