An Appeals Court Ruled That The Parents Of The Oxford School Shooter Can Go To Trial For Involuntary Manslaughter

James and Jennifer Crumbley, whose son was convicted of fatally shooting four students at his high school in 2021, can stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, a Michigan court ruled Thursday.

The Appeals Court found that there is sufficient evidence to link the couple's alleged gross negligence to their son's actions on Nov. 30, 2021, and denied their motion to quash the manslaughter charges against them.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time, opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher. He pleaded guilty to charges of terrorism and murder in October 2022.

In an extraordinary step, Michigan prosecutors also charged the Crumbleys with involuntary manslaughter, accusing them of "contributing" to the incident. Ethan used a gun that his parents bought to commit the shooting, and had repeatedly asked his parents for help as he struggled with his mental health.