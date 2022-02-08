Here Are The Oscar Nominations For 2022

The Power Of The Dog swept with 12 nominations, Beyoncé got her first Oscar nomination, while Denis Villenueve, whose sci-fi epic Dune nabbed nominations in 10 categories, was snubbed for Best Director.

Clarissa-Jan Lim
by Clarissa-Jan Lim

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kirsty Griffin / KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank in The Power Of The Dog

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Courtesy Of Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Olivia Colman as Leda in The Lost Daughter

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power Of The Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power Of The Dog

Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power Of The Dog

Niko Tavernise / NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Left to right: Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee, Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer, Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky in Don't Look Up

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person In The World

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya And The Last Dragon

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down To Joy" from Belfast by Van Morrison

"No Time To Die" from No Time To Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days by Diane Warren

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Spiderman: No Way Home

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

House Of Gucci

Best Achievement in Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand Of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person In The World (Norway)

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs Of The Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala-Kachuu - Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen Of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies

FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW