Here Are The Oscar Nominations For 2022

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person In The World

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya And The Last Dragon

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down To Joy" from Belfast by Van Morrison

"No Time To Die" from No Time To Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days by Diane Warren

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Spiderman: No Way Home

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

House Of Gucci

Best Achievement in Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)



The Hand Of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person In The World (Norway)



Best Animated Short Film

Affairs Of The Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala-Kachuu - Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen Of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies