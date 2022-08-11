An Instagram Model Has Been Charged With Murder, Four Months After Allegedly Killing Her Boyfriend In Miami

An Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model has been charged with second-degree murder, four months after allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a luxury condo in Miami.

Florida State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced charges against Courtney Clenney, 26, at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. She was arrested by police in Hawaii the day before.

“Personal relationships should never involve domestic violence. And make no mistake about it: domestic violence is a crime no one should tolerate,” Rundle said, flanked by law enforcement officers and Obumseli’s family members. “Men are often unfortunately unwilling to come forward as victims of domestic violence … the sequence of domestic violence events can be broken, but it takes a first step.”

Clenney, who is white, is accused of killing her Black boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli, on April 3 in a luxury high-rise apartment they lived in. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Obumseli with a stab wound, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said the two were involved in a physical altercation.

Clenney was admitted to the hospital for mental health evaluation for less than two days before being released.

Obumseli, a cryptocurrency investor, and Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, had been in a relationship that Rundle described as “tempestuous and combative” since November 2020.

Since moving into their Miami apartment in January 2022, security and building staff documented so many loud arguments between the couple — including complaints about their fights from tenants as far as two floors above — that eviction proceedings were being initiated against them, Rundle said.

Officials played security footage from the apartment building’s elevator from Feb. 21 showing Clenney repeatedly hitting Obumseli and grabbing his hair as he pushes her away and deflects her blows.

Events like that caused the couple to separate several times during their relationship, Rundle said, including in the last week of March, when Clenney kicked Obumseli out while her mom was visiting from Texas. They reconnected on April 1, and he moved back in after her mom left, Rundle said.

“Arguments began almost immediately,” she said. Police responded to the apartment that evening, and Clenney appeared intoxicated, officers noted.

In a statement Thursday, Clenney's attorney, Frank Prieto, said authorities were trying to win in the court of public opinion by releasing footage of the couple fighting, saying the video "does not depict the events leading up to what was captured in the elevator."

He also insisted Clenney acted in self-defense, saying Obumseli was "the worst kind of abuser."

"He would manipulate and abuse Courtney in private when he thought nobody was around," Prieto said.

On the day that Obumseli was killed, the couple had been filming themselves before he left the apartment. According to a timeline laid out by investigators, Obumseli returned three hours later, at 4:33 p.m., with sandwiches for them. Clenney called her mom on the phone at 4:43 p.m. and then again at 4:49 p.m.

At 4:57 p.m., she rang 911. On the call, Obumseli was heard in the background repeatedly saying that he was dying and losing feeling in his arm, and Clenney was heard saying sorry, Rundle told reporters.

Investigators believe that Clenney was on the phone with her mom when she allegedly stabbed Obumseli.

He had a three-inch deep stab wound to the chest that was a result of a “forceful downward thrust,” Rundle told reporters, citing the medical examiner’s findings.

Prieto told the Miami Herald that he did not anticipate her arrest.