NFL Player Damar Hamlin Is Showing "Signs Of Improvement" But Remains In Critical Condition After An On-Field Cardiac Arrest, His Team Said

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown some improvement but remains in critical condition at the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during a game on Monday night, his team said.

Hamlin, 24, was struck in a tackle on the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the game. He got up, then collapsed backward onto the ground.

Medical staff rushed to the field and performed CPR on Hamlin for more than 10 minutes. His heartbeat was restored and he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Hamlin remains under intensive care and was still in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, the Bills said in an update. But he showed "signs of improvement" on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, his team said.

Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, told CNN on Tuesday night about watching his nephew sustain a grave injury on the field.

"I'm not a crier, but I've never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life," he said.