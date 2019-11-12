The New "Sonic The Hedgehog" Design Is Here And Fans Are Breathing A Sigh Of Relief
"Guys, if the Sonic the Hedgehog movie could pull itself together by the end of 2019, YOU CAN TOO!!!!"
After extensive backlash over the "abomination" of the initial Sonic design in the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Paramount Pictures unveiled its revamped version of the blue hedgehog on Tuesday to far more positive reviews.
To recap: When the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer made its debut earlier this year, there was a wave of backlash against the character's eyes, legs, and impossibly humanlike teeth.
The criticism was so intense that just weeks later, Paramount announced it would take the unusual step of delaying the release of the film in order to redesign the character.
The new trailer released Tuesday had fans breathing a sigh of relief at Sonic's new appearance.
Gone are his half-moon eyes, thin, long legs, and perfect set of teeth. The new Sonic has bigger eyes, shorter legs, less discernible teeth (though the teeth are still undeniably there). He is, in short, much less humanlike than the first design.
Fans noted on Twitter that the new Sonic design now actually looks like the hedgehog they know and love.
Though some people did appear to miss Sonic's weird teeth, they were in the minority.
During the height of the backlash against the first Sonic design earlier this year, director Jeff Fowler tweeted, "The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen."
On Tuesday, some people reflected on the long and winding journey that the fans sent the studio on.
The movie is slated for release on Feb. 14, 2020.
