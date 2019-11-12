 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The New "Sonic The Hedgehog" Design Is Here And Fans Are Breathing A Sigh Of Relief

Trending

The New "Sonic The Hedgehog" Design Is Here And Fans Are Breathing A Sigh Of Relief

"Guys, if the Sonic the Hedgehog movie could pull itself together by the end of 2019, YOU CAN TOO!!!!"

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 12, 2019, at 10:58 a.m. ET

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

After extensive backlash over the "abomination" of the initial Sonic design in the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Paramount Pictures unveiled its revamped version of the blue hedgehog on Tuesday to far more positive reviews.

To recap: When the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer made its debut earlier this year, there was a wave of backlash against the character's eyes, legs, and impossibly humanlike teeth.

The criticism was so intense that just weeks later, Paramount announced it would take the unusual step of delaying the release of the film in order to redesign the character.

The new trailer released Tuesday had fans breathing a sigh of relief at Sonic's new appearance.

just look at the difference #SonicMovie
Gene-Parkman @GenePark

just look at the difference #SonicMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gone are his half-moon eyes, thin, long legs, and perfect set of teeth. The new Sonic has bigger eyes, shorter legs, less discernible teeth (though the teeth are still undeniably there). He is, in short, much less humanlike than the first design.

Fans noted on Twitter that the new Sonic design now actually looks like the hedgehog they know and love.

Holy shit sonic looks so much better. I like it. #SonicMovie
Spiky1R @spiky1_r

Holy shit sonic looks so much better. I like it. #SonicMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite
guys if the Sonic the Hedgehog movie could pull itself together by the end of 2019, YOU CAN TOO!!!!
hannah 🌸 @pyrefIy

guys if the Sonic the Hedgehog movie could pull itself together by the end of 2019, YOU CAN TOO!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me watching me watching the the first sonic vs new one trailer
Matzzacre 🐊🍉 @matzzacre

Me watching me watching the the first sonic vs new one trailer

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though some people did appear to miss Sonic's weird teeth, they were in the minority.

@CarnivalManJ @catsuka it was not just the eyes, the teeth on the original look too human, not cartoonish as the final version. Because, you know, hedgehogs don't have human teeth.
Putifina ⏩ 2020 ⏩ THIS IS THE FUTURE @putifinaOMG

@CarnivalManJ @catsuka it was not just the eyes, the teeth on the original look too human, not cartoonish as the final version. Because, you know, hedgehogs don't have human teeth.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sonic design 2020 better than Sonic design 2019 No more creepy teeth! Yay!
Xusho Wolf @ANW @XushoWolf

Sonic design 2020 better than Sonic design 2019 No more creepy teeth! Yay!

Reply Retweet Favorite

During the height of the backlash against the first Sonic design earlier this year, director Jeff Fowler tweeted, "The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen."

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design &amp; you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount &amp; Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️
Jeff Fowler @fowltown

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design &amp; you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount &amp; Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Tuesday, some people reflected on the long and winding journey that the fans sent the studio on.

This is essentially what happened with the Sonic movie
Tom Broome-Jones @TBroomey

This is essentially what happened with the Sonic movie

Reply Retweet Favorite
Y’all really bullied a whole ass studio into pulling Sonic’s teeth out
Pansexual chocolate @danielleradford

Y’all really bullied a whole ass studio into pulling Sonic’s teeth out

Reply Retweet Favorite

The movie is slated for release on Feb. 14, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT