The New "Sonic The Hedgehog" Design Is Here And Fans Are Breathing A Sigh Of Relief

After extensive backlash over the "abomination" of the initial Sonic design in the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Paramount Pictures unveiled its revamped version of the blue hedgehog on Tuesday to far more positive reviews.

To recap: When the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer made its debut earlier this year, there was a wave of backlash against the character's eyes, legs, and impossibly humanlike teeth.

The criticism was so intense that just weeks later, Paramount announced it would take the unusual step of delaying the release of the film in order to redesign the character.

The new trailer released Tuesday had fans breathing a sigh of relief at Sonic's new appearance.