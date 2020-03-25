A Man Who Allegedly Coughed At A Woman And Said He Has The Coronavirus Was Charged With Making Terrorist Threats

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

A New Jersey man was charged with making terrorist threats after allegedly coughing at a Wegmans Food Markets employee and telling her he has the coronavirus.

George Falcone, 50, was charged with harassment, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, and terroristic threats in the third degree, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Grewal's office, Falcone was in a Wegmans when an employee, concerned that he was standing too close to her and the food on display, asked Falcone to step back as she covered the food. He then allegedly moved closer to the employee, leaned toward her and coughed, then laughed and claimed he was infected with the coronavirus.

Falcone also told two other Wegmans workers that "they are lucky to have jobs."

He refused to provide identification or cooperate when a Manalapan Township Police Department officer approached him at the store, and only identified himself after 40 minutes, the attorney general said. Falcone was subsequently allowed to leave and was charged Tuesday following an investigation.

When asked if there are expected to be more terrorist threat charges for those who threaten to spread the coronavirus, the attorney general's spokesperson directed BuzzFeed News to Grewal's remarks.

"We must do everything we can to deter this type of conduct and any similar conduct that harms others during this emergency," Grewal said in his statement. "Just as we are cracking down on bias offenses and those who use the pandemic to fuel hatred and prejudice, we vow to respond swiftly and strongly whenever someone commits a criminal offense that uses the coronavirus to generate panic or discord."

Politico reported Tuesday that the Justice Department told law enforcement agencies and US attorneys around the country that people who intentionally make threats about spreading the coronavirus could be charged as terrorists under federal law.



The report sparked pushback among civil rights groups, including the ACLU's National Security Project director, who called it a "counterproductive and harmful message" in a pandemic.



"The Justice Department is threatening to use vague, overbroad, and flawed coercive powers that will make people more afraid to seek care," Hina Shamsi said.

