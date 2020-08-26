 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

NBA Players Expressed Support For The Milwaukee Bucks Sitting Out Their Game To Protest Jacob Blake's Shooting

Trending

NBA Players Expressed Support For The Milwaukee Bucks Sitting Out Their Game To Protest Jacob Blake's Shooting

The Bucks' decision was met with widespread and immediate support from players and teams across the league.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 26, 2020, at 6:53 p.m. ET

Posted on August 26, 2020, at 6:25 p.m. ET

Players wearing &quot;Black Lives Matter&quot; T-shirts kneel at a basketball court
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

LeBron James during the 2020 NBA playoffs on Aug. 24.

The Milwaukee Bucks' decision to sit out Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs Wednesday in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin was met with widespread and immediate support from players and teams across the NBA.

Current and retired players tweeted in solidarity with the Bucks and voiced their anger over Blake's shooting, demanding change to the policing system that disproportionately targets Black people.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT
LeBron James @KingJames

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT

Reply Retweet Favorite
We need CHANGE! Change can NOT wait!
Enes Kanter @EnesKanter

We need CHANGE! Change can NOT wait!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Reality https://t.co/XC0KaA5TZR
malcolm delaney @foe23

Reality https://t.co/XC0KaA5TZR

Reply Retweet Favorite
Salute!!! @Bucks
Tyus Jones @1Tyus

Salute!!! @Bucks

Reply Retweet Favorite
Proud to be apart of this League... even more today ! WE WANT CHANGE🖤🖤
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Proud to be apart of this League... even more today ! WE WANT CHANGE🖤🖤

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many also called the police violence against Black people an issue that is "bigger than basketball."

This shit bigger than basketball! Whoever don’t understand that is part of the problem.
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan

This shit bigger than basketball! Whoever don’t understand that is part of the problem.

Reply Retweet Favorite
BIGGER THAN BASKETBALL! ✊🏽🤞🏽🙏🏽
Damion Lee @Dami0nLee

BIGGER THAN BASKETBALL! ✊🏽🤞🏽🙏🏽

Reply Retweet Favorite

Several NBA players, including Bucks guard George Hill, have been vocal about their outrage over the incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where police shot Blake seven times in the back as he tried to get in the car with his children inside. Blake's family has said he is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Hill called the shooting a "fucked-up situation" and said he regretted going to Florida to play the season amid national protests over the shooting.

"We shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest," he said Monday. "I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are.”

After news of the Bucks' decision broke Wednesday, Alex Lasry, the team's senior vice president, tweeted his support, echoing many of the players' sentiments.

Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens, and Jamie Dinan later issued a statement saying that though they did not know about the decision beforehand, they "wholeheartedly agreed" with the players and backed them.

Former NBA player Kenny Smith, who is now a sports commentator for Inside the NBA on TNT, also made waves for his public show of support for the players on the show.

“As Black man, as a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight,” he said before disconnecting his mic and walking off the panel.

Kenny The Jet Smith just walked out of NBA on TNT studios in solidarity with NBA players
THE NBA Hustle➐ @TheNBAHustle

Kenny The Jet Smith just walked out of NBA on TNT studios in solidarity with NBA players

Reply Retweet Favorite

A number of teams and their executives also tweeted their support for protests against Blake's shooting and racial injustice.

#JusticeForJacobBlake
Boston Celtics @celtics

#JusticeForJacobBlake

Reply Retweet Favorite
✊
OKC THUNDER @okcthunder

Reply Retweet Favorite
I was excited to see us play - and hopefully close out our series - tonight. But I stand behind our players, today and always. After more than 400 years of cruelty, racism and injustice, we all need to work together to say enough is enough. #JusticeForJacobBlake #WeHearYou
Jeanie Buss @JeanieBuss

I was excited to see us play - and hopefully close out our series - tonight. But I stand behind our players, today and always. After more than 400 years of cruelty, racism and injustice, we all need to work together to say enough is enough. #JusticeForJacobBlake #WeHearYou

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Bucks' decision set off reports that several other teams were also planning to sit out upcoming games.

The NBA later announced that the league would postpone all three games scheduled for Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT