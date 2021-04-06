A Navy Medic Shot And Injured Two People Before Driving To A Military Base, Where He Was Killed

A crime scene technician stands near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday.

Two men have been hospitalized in critical condition and a suspect is dead after a shooting in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, a 38-year-old active-duty Navy medic, shot two people near a business in Riverside Tech Park before driving approximately 5 miles to Fort Detrick Military Base, where he was shot and killed by Fort Detrick police, according to authorities.

The US Navy tweeted that suspect was a Navy hospital corpsman, or medic. Fort Detrick confirmed in a statement to BuzzFeed News that he was stationed at the base.

The two victims, both adult men, have been airlifted to the trauma center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore for treatment, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando told reporters.



Police were first called about an active shooter situation at Riverside Tech Park, a business area on Progress Drive, around 8:20 a.m.



Lando told reporters that the shooter went into a business and people fled from the scene, but he could not say if the two victims — whom he described as bystanders — were shot inside the business or outside.



He declined to say if personnel at the base were aware that the suspect was heading there, cautioning that the investigation was still ongoing.

“This is a very active scene. We have two different scenes,” he said, adding that there was only one shooter and the public is no longer at risk.

Frederick police said they would provide another update at 2:30 p.m. The police department and the Fort Detrick public affairs office did not respond to requests for comment.

“It’s terrible, it’s unfortunate, it’s very tragic,” Lando said. “It’s happening too frequently. Every time you turn on the TV we’re seeing something like this happen, and now it’s happening in our backyard. No one wants to see this type of thing.”

The shooting comes four days after a man drove his car into two US Capitol Police officers near Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, an hour south from Frederick, killing one and injuring another. The man got out of his car armed with a knife and started to “lunge toward” the officers before being shot. He later died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.