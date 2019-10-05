Everything We Know About The Bizarre Case Of The Ukrainian "Orphan" Who May Be An Adult Woman

Natalia Grace's story has been compared to the horror movie Orphan , but the truth may be far more complicated than that.

Tippecanoe County Jail

There are two big news stories currently consuming America, both involving Ukraine. The first, a call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky that has sparked an impeachment inquiry. The second is about Ukrainian adoptee Natalia Grace Barnett, the baffling question of whether she’s a teenager or a 30-year-old woman, and the allegations about her relationship with her adoptive US parents, Kristine and Michael Barnett. The Barnetts were charged last month for allegedly leaving her to fend for herself in an Indiana apartment when they moved to Canada. A Daily Mail article about the case drew eerie comparisons to the horror movie Orphan, in which a 33-year-old mentally ill woman pretends to be a 9-year-old who gets adopted by a couple, then proceeds to torment and manipulate the family until they collapse under the weight of her deceit. Natalia’s story may be far more complicated than that. Here’s everything we know, and don’t know about this wildly gripping story. What do we know? There are few details that either party doesn’t dispute. Both the Barnetts and the probable cause affidavit charging the couple agree that in 2010, Kristine and her then-husband Michael adopted the girl after her previous adoptive parents gave her up, believing her to be a 6-year-old from Ukraine with a form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal. The condition, which affects the bones in one’s spine, can result in difficulty breathing, early-onset arthritis, and weak joint mobility. The Barnetts have three other children, one of who is the physics genius Jacob Barnett, whose achievements propelled him — and his parents — to relative fame in the early 2010s. (This is relevant for later, I promise.) About two years after the adoption, the Barnetts filed a motion with the Marion County Superior Court regarding Natalia’s age, and a judge ordered her birth year changed from 2003 to 1989 on her birth certificate, putting her at age 22 instead of 9. In 2013, the Barnetts put Natalia up in an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana, and paid for her rent. The family then moved to Canada, leaving Natalia behind. (Kristine Barnett directed BuzzFeed News to her attorney Philip Hayes, whose office said he is not commenting on the case. Kristine has not responded since.) What are the Barnetts claiming? Here’s where it gets real messy. The Barnetts claim that they were duped by a Ukrainian woman posing as a child, and that they did their best to care for her given the circumstances.

CBS News / Via youtube.com Michael and Kristine Bennet in an interview from 2012 with 60 Minutes about their son Jacob Barnett.

In an interview with the Daily Mail — that, let’s be real here, is quite literally jaw-dropping — Kristine claimed that soon after the adoption went through, Natalia started behaving in ways that led her to suspect she was not born in 2003, as her Ukrainian birth certificate stated, but much earlier. According to Kristine, Natalia was speaking in an advanced vocabulary and showing signs of what looked like period blood stains on her underwear. Kristine told the Daily Mail that a bone density test done on Natalia suggested she was at least 14 years old around the time she was adopted. Over the next year, she said Natalia’s mental health began deteriorating. Kristine alleged to the newspaper that Natalia had threatened to stab her and Michael while they slept, poured bleach in her coffee, and once even tried to push her onto an electric fence. Natalia was treated for various psychiatric disorders by specialists to whom Natalia confessed she was an adult, Kristine told the Daily Mail. The Barnetts then filed a motion with the Marion County Superior Court in Indianapolis that led to the order to change her birth year to 1989.

CBS News/YouTube / Via youtube.com The Barnetts family in 2012. Natalia is seen third from left in this photo.

In 2013, the Barnetts rented an apartment in Lafayette for Natalia, set her up with a social security number and other welfare programs, then moved to Canada so that Jacob, their genius son, could study at a school in Ontario, Kristine claimed. At that point, Kristine said she could no longer get in touch with Natalia, and she told the Daily Mail she worried that Natalia was pretending to be a child again with another family. And if you thought this story couldn’t possibly get any stranger, well, buckle up. What do the police say? Kristine and Michael Barnett — who have since divorced — were charged on Sept. 11 with two counts of felony neglect of a dependent. Although Kristine told the Daily Mail that a bone density test conducted after Natalia’s 2010 adoption pegged her for 14, the probable cause affidavit reviewed by BuzzFeed News stated that Dr. Riggs at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital estimated that same year that she was approximately 8 years old. (A Dr. Andrew Riggs who worked at the hospital died last week.) Medical records also show that in June 2012, a skeletal survey at that same hospital found Natalia to be around 11 years old, according to the affidavit. The affidavit said Michael Barnett confirmed to police on Sept. 5 of this year that a court changed Natalia’s birth year from 2003 to 1989. He also said Kristine told Natalia to tell people that she was actually 22. Michael allegedly admitted to police that he and Kristine knew doctors at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital determined Natalia was a child, according to the affidavit, and that he believed Natalia was a minor when the family relocated to Canada and left her in Lafayette. However, Michael’s lawyer, Terrance Kinnard, disputed these details. Kinnard told the Daily Mail that Michael “never said he knew Natalia was a child,” and claimed that the affidavit was “very selective” about which medical reports it cited. (Kinnard did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.)

Trevor Peters / Via Twitter: @TrevorPetersTV Kristine Barnett leaves the courthouse after her first court appearance.