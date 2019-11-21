A 14-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Posted A Photo Of His Black Classmate In A Craigslist Ad Called "Slave For Sale"

A 14-year-old student from Naperville, Illinois, was charged with a hate crime Wednesday after he allegedly posted a Craigslist ad to "sell" his black classmate.

According to a press release from the DuPage County State Attorney's office, the teenage boy, a student at Naperville Central High School, took a photo of his black classmate on Nov. 14. He then made a listing on Craigslist for a "Slave for sale (Naperville)" with a racist slur in the caption.

Police began to investigate the Craigslist post four days later, after being alerted to it.

The boy, who has not been identified, was charged with two counts of a felony hate crime and one count of disorderly conduct. He made his first appearance in juvenile court on Wednesday morning.

The Central Times, the school's student-run newspaper, reported that Principal Bill Wiesbrook emailed parents about the incident one day after the ad was posted, saying it was "not reflective" of the school.

"We hold our students accountable for their behavior, which includes appropriate disciplinary consequences," he wrote.

The Naperville Community Unit School District 203, which the school is a part of, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.