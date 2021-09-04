Naomi Osaka Said She's Thinking Of Taking A Break From Tennis After A Difficult US Open Loss

Naomi Osaka during the women's singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open.

Naomi Osaka, one of the biggest tennis stars in the world, said she is considering taking a break from the sport in an emotional post-match interview on Friday night after losing in the third round of the US Open.

"I feel like for me, recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad," Osaka, 23, said. "I don't think that's normal."



A US Open defending champion, Osaka lost to Leylah Fernandez, an unseeded 18-year-old from Canada, after a difficult match on Friday.



"This is very hard to articulate. Basically, I feel like I’m kind of at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match," Osaka said after the game, tearing up. "I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while."



During the third round match, Osaka lost her composure several times, smashing her racket on the court at one point. She later apologized and said she was not sure why she responded that way.

"I was telling myself to be calm, but I feel like maybe there was a boiling point," she said. "Like, normally, I feel like I like challenges. But recently I feel very anxious when things don’t go my way, and I feel like you can feel that."