DEARBORN, MICHIGAN — When Yvonnie Mills casts her ballot on Tuesday, the only box she will be ticking is “yes” on Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative that aims to enshrine the right to abortion in the Michigan state constitution. She doesn’t have strong opinions about the other names or measures on the ballot, but abortion rights are a priority for her — her only priority this election.

“I just feel like every woman should have the right to choose and make their own decision,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I feel like it’s not up to you to decide what I want to do with my body, period.”

In the weekend leading up to Election Day, Mills, a 45-year-old resident of Taylor, a city outside of Detroit, is exactly the kind of voter that canvassers with the Yes on 3 campaign are aiming to reach: people who support abortion rights, but who may need just one more nudge to make sure they get to the polls. The campaign got a promise from Mills that she’d turn out to the polls; they’re hoping their eleventh-hour push is enough to get Proposal 3 passed and ensure that reproductive freedom — including contraception, sterilization, infertility care, and postpartum care — can’t ever be taken away by state lawmakers or courts.

At the Yes on 3 campaign office in Dearborn on Monday, literature and merch were stacked on rows of tables, ready to be distributed over the next 36 hours until polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It was an informal operation; volunteers came and went, some stopping by to help arrange materials, others gearing up to go out and knock on doors for a few hours.