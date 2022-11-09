DETROIT — Voters in Michigan and in several states across the US turned out at Tuesday’s midterm elections in favor of abortion rights, delivering a forceful message in favor of reproductive rights just months after the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Here in Michigan, voters overwhelmingly approved amending the state constitution to enshrine the right to abortion and protect other forms of reproductive healthcare. Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, establishes “reproductive freedom,” as a right and protects access to abortion, contraception, sterilization, infertility care, and postpartum care. The Associated Press called the race at 3:42 a.m. ET on Wednesday. According to preliminary results from Decision Desk HQ, 55% voted in favor of the proposal in Tuesday’s midterm election.

“It’s important to keep the right to choose between a woman and her doctor,” said Brittany Wood, 36, who voted in favor of the amendment. “I think this is a really big step in preventing any more degradation of democracy.”