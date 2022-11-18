How Malaysians Raced Against The Clock To Deliver At Least 33,000 Overseas Ballots Home For The Election

Getting my ballot to a flyer was easy for me. I was in a major city where lots of other Malaysians lived, and I was lucky that my ballot didn’t arrive any later than it did. But that wasn’t the case for many people, including Razak, the OSU student.



Razak, 22, had organized a collection center at his campus, and his friends had picked up ballots from Malaysians in Wisconsin and Chicago, too. They altogether collected 66 ballots, 38 of which they brought to Choi in New York on Tuesday. The others were flown out to San Francisco to reach a flyer leaving on Wednesday morning.

It was Razak’s first election, and he’d been eager for a chance to vote.

“Since the moment I've been politically aware of how things are in Malaysia, I've been waiting for the day that we can vote for our candidates,” he told me. “It just felt like this is the time where I can do something for my country.”

But Razak never got his postal ballot. When we spoke on Thursday afternoon, it was still on hold at a FedEx location in Memphis, where it had languished since Sunday.

“It does feel a bit demotivating that I couldn't deliver my vote,” he told me. “But I think at the end of the day, having everybody else's votes delivered kind of made up for it. Like, one voice versus 66 voices. I think that's a huge difference.”

Reaching Malaysian voters spread out in North America was a challenge, Timothy Goh, who oversaw the effort in the US and Canada, told me. The geographical expanse of the countries and the flight time to Malaysia (at least 18 hours from either coast) complicated their efforts. Another issue in the US is how disparate the network of Malaysians is, even in larger cities.

“There's not as much regional organizing and community, so we’re not really necessarily aware of each other's presence as much, so that definitely hampered efforts,” he said.

And that’s not taking into account those who live in more rural states, like Montana or Alaska, and are nowhere near another Malaysian who can sign off as a witness on their voting slip.

Goh had experienced the chaos of getting overseas ballots back to Malaysia in the last election in 2018. At the time, there was no NGO-based infrastructure or planning in place to deliver votes back home; people camped out at airports hoping to find someone — anyone — willing to take their ballots home.

Recent voting reforms like automatic voter registration and lowering of the eligibility age from 21 to 18 also expanded the number of overseas votes that organizations were anticipating this year.

“There was this huge, crazy rush to bring back ballots in 2018,” Tharma Pillai, advocacy director for Undi 18, said. This year, the organization prepared for a deluge of ballots on an even larger scale, "because now every single Malaysian student who is studying overseas are going to be voters.”