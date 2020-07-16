"The Magic School Bus" Author Joanna Cole Has Died

Joanna Cole, author of the beloved book series The Magic School Bus and other children's books, has died at 75.

Publishing company Scholastic announced Cole's death in a statement Wednesday. She died on Sunday of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, AP reported.

Cole created the Magic School Bus series in 1986 with illustrator Bruce Degen, after the publisher's senior editorial director Craig Walker kept getting requests from teachers for children's books about science, according to AP.

The Magic School Bus follows elementary school teacher Ms. Valerie Frizzle and her students as they go on field trips on a magic bus.

Dick Robinson, Scholastic's chair and CEO, said Cole "had the perfect touch for blending science and story."



"Joanna’s books, packed with equal parts humor and information, made science both easy to understand and fun for the hundreds of millions of children around the world who read her books and watched the award-winning television series," Robinson said. "Her Ms. Frizzle led a group of eager and curious students on countless adventurous trips on the Magic School Bus — into the human body, hurricanes, the solar system, and everywhere imaginable."

Scholastic said the series has more than 93 million copies in print in 13 countries and has won a number of prestigious book awards.

The Magic School Bus was adapted into an equally beloved cartoon TV show that ran on PBS for 18 years, with Lily Tomlin playing Ms. Frizzle. In 2017, Netflix launched a reboot of the show with Kate McKinnon as Ms. Frizzle.

A live-action Magic School Bus movie starring Elizabeth Banks was announced last month.