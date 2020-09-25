 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Louisville Police Arrested The State Representative Who Sponsored "Breonna's Law" Along With 25 Other Protesters

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Louisville Police Arrested The State Representative Who Sponsored "Breonna's Law" Along With 25 Other Protesters

State Rep. Attica Scott and her daughter were charged first-degree rioting, a Class D felony — the same class as Brett Hankison's wanton endangerment charge.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 25, 2020, at 10:50 a.m. ET

John Minchillo / AP

Police surround protesters gathered at First Unitarian Church, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.

State Rep. Attica Scott, a Kentucky lawmaker who sponsored "Breonna's Law," was arrested alongside 25 others at a protest in Louisville Thursday night. She was charged with rioting in the first degree, Louisville Department of Corrections records show.

Scott was arrested with her daughter, Aaliyah Scott, 19, and prominent local activist Shameka Parrish-Wright on the second night of protests following a grand jury's announcement that no police officers would face charges for killing Breonna Taylor. Former police officer Brett Hankison, one of three who entered Taylor's apartment in March and killed her, was charged with wanton endangerment for firing into her neighbor's apartment.

Bryan Woolston / AP

Attica Scott

Protesters gathered at First Unitarian Church after 9 p.m. — curfew laws don't apply to the house of worship — as law enforcement surrounded the building. The Louisville Metro Police Department later said there were no arrests made on church property.

Police said protesters were damaging property before curfew began, including breaking building windows and defacing buses. The windows of the Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) were also broken and a flare was tossed inside in an attempt to start a fire, according to the department.

The president and vice president of the LFPL union, however, said there was no major damage done to the library, and expressed support for Scott and protesters demanding justice for Taylor.

"We have seen no proof that the flare thrown into the library has done any major damage, nor that Representative Scott had anything to do with it, and find these accusations inconsistent with her character and the constant support we have received from her," union leaders said.

Lmpd have arrested Rep. Attica Scott, author of Breonna’s law
Ryan Van Velzer @RyanVanVelzer

Lmpd have arrested Rep. Attica Scott, author of Breonna’s law

Reply Retweet Favorite

Scott, the only Black woman lawmaker in Kentucky's statehouse, is the sponsor of "Breonna's Law" to ban no-knock raids and increase police accountability in the wake of Taylor's death.

She, her daughter, and 12 others were charged with rioting in the first degree, unlawful assembly, and failure to disperse. Others were charged with curfew violation.

The first-degree rioting charge is a Class D felony, the same class as Hankison's first-degree wanton endangerment charge, and can result in one to five years in prison.

Scott was released from police custody on Friday morning, her campaign manager T Gonzales told BuzzFeed News.

Protests erupted in Louisville and cities across the country following the grand jury's decision on Wednesday.

The other two officers, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were not charged. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the state investigation found that they were justified in their actions because Taylor's boyfriend fired at them first in what Taylor's family has said was an act of self-defense.

To date, no one has been charged for killing Taylor, who was asleep in bed when officers entered her apartment and fired 20 rounds, hitting Taylor at least six times.

BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT