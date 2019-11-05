Three Women And Six Children From A Mormon Family Were Killed By Gunmen In Mexico

According to a statement from the office of the state of Chihuahua's attorney general, three vehicles carrying members of the LeBaron family traveling from Bavispe, Sonora, to Janos, Chihuahua, were attacked by gunmen.

Nine members of a prominent Mormon family who held both US and Mexico citizenships were killed by an armed group while traveling in Mexico, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Alfonso Durazo, the secretary of public security, said in a press conference Tuesday that three women and six children were killed in the attack.

Julian LeBaron, a family member, told The New York Times that his cousin Rhonita's car broke down, and gunmen shot at her car. She and her four children, including twins who were less than a year old, died.

The other two cars were attacked a few miles ahead. The other two moms, who were driving, were killed, along with two more children.

A relative, Alex LeBaron, told BuzzFeed News that family members heard of the attack through a family WhatsApp group chat, after those who lived in a community near the location of the attack heard the car explode.



"When they heard the explosion in the distance, that's when they went up the mountain and they found the first vehicle," Alex said.

Five more children were found hours later, four of them "severely injured by bullet wounds," including one who was shot in the face and is in critical condition, he said.

The injured children have been transported to the US for treatment.

A sixth child, a six-month-old girl, was found under one of the seats in a vehicle, Alex said. She was the only infant that survived and the only person unharmed in the attack, according to Alex, and she is currently with family members in Mexico.

On Monday afternoon, Alex tweeted a video of the burned car that Rhonita was driving, which he said was taken by her father-in-law. The man in the video is heard saying, "Nita and four of my grandchildren are burned and shot up."