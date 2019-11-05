Three Women And Six Children From A Mormon Family Were Killed By Gunmen In Mexico
The LeBaron family has been targeted by organized crime groups in the past.
Nine members of a prominent Mormon family who held both US and Mexico citizenships were killed by an armed group while traveling in Mexico, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
According to a statement from the office of the state of Chihuahua's attorney general, three vehicles carrying members of the LeBaron family traveling from Bavispe, Sonora, to Janos, Chihuahua, were attacked by gunmen.
Alfonso Durazo, the secretary of public security, said in a press conference Tuesday that three women and six children were killed in the attack.
Julian LeBaron, a family member, told The New York Times that his cousin Rhonita's car broke down, and gunmen shot at her car. She and her four children, including twins who were less than a year old, died.
The other two cars were attacked a few miles ahead. The other two moms, who were driving, were killed, along with two more children.
A relative, Alex LeBaron, told BuzzFeed News that family members heard of the attack through a family WhatsApp group chat, after those who lived in a community near the location of the attack heard the car explode.
"When they heard the explosion in the distance, that's when they went up the mountain and they found the first vehicle," Alex said.
Five more children were found hours later, four of them "severely injured by bullet wounds," including one who was shot in the face and is in critical condition, he said.
The injured children have been transported to the US for treatment.
A sixth child, a six-month-old girl, was found under one of the seats in a vehicle, Alex said. She was the only infant that survived and the only person unharmed in the attack, according to Alex, and she is currently with family members in Mexico.
On Monday afternoon, Alex tweeted a video of the burned car that Rhonita was driving, which he said was taken by her father-in-law. The man in the video is heard saying, "Nita and four of my grandchildren are burned and shot up."
Attorney General César Peniche Espejel said in an earlier statement that the complicated nature of the area made communicating with officials on the ground difficult. He said "as a result authorities haven't been able to get an official number of victims" at the time.
President Donald Trump tweeted about the attack on Tuesday morning, criticizing cartels and saying the US would help "in cleaning out these monsters."
"The cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!" he tweeted.
BuzzFeed News did not immediately hear back from the State Department. It's unclear whether the family was targeted in this attack, or why the shots were fired.
Alex LeBaron said the family is now arranging to travel down south for the funerals, which will likely take place at the end of the week.
According to the Washington Post, the LeBarons are descendants of Mormons who split with the church and moved to Mexico in the 1920s.
Members of the family have been targeted by criminal groups before, including one incident in 2009 when Bejamin LeBaron and his brother-in-law, Luis Widwar, were shot and killed.
