A Woman Is Suing Rapper Takeoff, A Member Of Migos, Alleging He Raped Her At A Party

A woman is suing rapper Takeoff, who is part of the Atlanta rap trio Migos, alleging that he made unwanted sexual advances toward her at a party in a Los Angeles house on June 23 and raped her in a bedroom.

Filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, the lawsuit, which BuzzFeed News obtained a copy of, alleges that Takeoff — whose given name is Kirshnik Khari Ball — entered the bedroom that the woman was in, touched her without consent, and then flipped her over, removed her clothing, and raped her.

Takeoff’s publicist and manager did not immediately respond to multiple requests from BuzzFeed News with questions about the lawsuit.

The woman is identified in the civil complaint as Jane Doe over fears of retaliation for speaking out, Neama Rahmani, the lead attorney representing her in the case, told BuzzFeed News. Rahmani said his client is "terrified" of having her identity revealed.

LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman told BuzzFeed News there is an open investigation into this case.

According to the lawsuit, on the evening of June 22, Doe arrived at a house in Encino, Los Angeles, on an invite from Daryl McPherson, who performs as Migos's DJ under the name DJ Durel.

McPherson, who is not a defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to questions about the allegations.

Rahmani said Doe did not know it would be a party, and she had accepted McPherson's invite to the house to watch a movie under the assumption it was a date.

But there were others at the house when she arrived, and loud music was playing, the lawsuit says.