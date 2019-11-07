T.I.'s Interview Where He Talked About His Daughter's Gynecologist Trips Has Been Removed

Ladies Like Us, a podcast hosted by Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, has removed a controversial episode in which rapper T.I. said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is "still intact."

The two hosts also expressed regret on Thursday for not pushing back on the rapper's claims.

Aired on Nov. 5, the nearly hour-long interview with T.I. covered a range of topics. But his comments about the "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with his daughter Deyjah Harris, who is now 18, sparked fierce backlash in recent days that spilled over into a number of one-star reviews for the show on Apple Podcasts.

During the interview, T.I. was asked about whether he had the "sex talk" with Harris. "Not only have we had the conversation — we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen," he said. "Yes, I go with her."



He later said about his daughter, "I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

"Virginity testing" is widely denounced by medical groups as having no medical benefit. The World Health Organization called it "a violation of the human rights of girls and women" and noted that the practice can be "detrimental to women’s and girls’ physical, psychological and social well-being."

On Apple Podcasts, many reviews of the show criticized the hosts for laughing when T.I. made those comments, and for not pushing back against him.

Some also pointed out how quickly the show removed the interview following the backlash.

