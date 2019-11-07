T.I.'s Interview Where He Talked About His Daughter's Gynecologist Trips Has Been Removed
T.I.'s comments sparked a fierce backlash that spilled over into a number of one-star reviews for the Ladies Like Us show on Apple Podcasts.
Ladies Like Us, a podcast hosted by Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, has removed a controversial episode in which rapper T.I. said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is "still intact."
The two hosts also expressed regret on Thursday for not pushing back on the rapper's claims.
Aired on Nov. 5, the nearly hour-long interview with T.I. covered a range of topics. But his comments about the "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with his daughter Deyjah Harris, who is now 18, sparked fierce backlash in recent days that spilled over into a number of one-star reviews for the show on Apple Podcasts.
During the interview, T.I. was asked about whether he had the "sex talk" with Harris. "Not only have we had the conversation — we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen," he said. "Yes, I go with her."
He later said about his daughter, "I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."
"Virginity testing" is widely denounced by medical groups as having no medical benefit. The World Health Organization called it "a violation of the human rights of girls and women" and noted that the practice can be "detrimental to women’s and girls’ physical, psychological and social well-being."
On Apple Podcasts, many reviews of the show criticized the hosts for laughing when T.I. made those comments, and for not pushing back against him.
Some also pointed out how quickly the show removed the interview following the backlash.
As of Thursday morning, the episode was not available on the Apple platform or through the podcast company that produces the show, PodcastOne. (According to Anchor, a podcast-making app, a majority of listeners use Apple Podcasts to listen to shows.)
Many podcast hosts take reviews on the Apple platform seriously, reminding listeners to rate and subscribe at the end of each episode. (Ladies Like Us tells listeners "don't forget to rate, review, and subscribe.")
In a statement posted on their personal Instagram pages on Thursday, Mandi and Moham addressed the backlash and apologized for their "knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic."
"We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment," they wrote. "The comments that were made and the reaction that followed are not in any way a reflection of our personal views on the topic. We support and love Women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish."
The hosts added they "feel deeply awful" about the incident and "take full accountability" for how they reacted.
"We know an apology doesn't make this go away but we welcome the discussion," the statement said.
Moham and Mandi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. On Wednesday evening, the Ladies Like Us Instagram page had shared a post on its stories featuring a screenshot of the initial BuzzFeed News article about T.I.'s comments.
"This is crazy! Interviews are making internet headlines!" the post read, with the word "INSPIRATION" written in bold at the bottom.
T.I.'s publicist and his daughter Deyjah Harris have not responded to requests for comment.
UPDATE
This story was updated with a statement from Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham.
