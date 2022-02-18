Ex-Cop Kim Potter Has Been Sentenced To 2 Years For Killing Daunte Wright

Kim Potter, a former Minnesota police officer convicted of manslaughter for shooting and killing Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was sentenced on Friday to two years, far less than the seven-year sentence that prosecutors were seeking.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, will serve 16 months in prison and another eight months on supervised release.

The 24-month sentence is much shorter than the state guidelines of a presumptive sentence of 86 months or seven years for first-degree manslaughter.

Potter did not react when her sentence was handed down, but murmurs were heard in the courtroom.

In her statement, Judge Regina Chu emphasized the complexities of the case, contrasting it with other high-profile police killings, including the murder of George Floyd.

"This is not a cop found guilty of murder for using his knee to pin down a person for 9 and a half minutes as he gasped for air," she said. "This is a cop who made a tragic mistake."



Potter tearfully addressed Wright's family before the sentence was delivered. "To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry," she said.

Wright's family also had a chance to speak, and they asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence.

"I will not give her the respect of calling her by her name," his mom, Katie Ann Wright, said, referring to Potter as "the defendant" throughout her statement.

"She referred to Daunte over and over again as 'the driver,' as if killing him wasn't enough to dehumanize him. She never once said his name. And for that I'll never be able to forgive you. And I'll never be able to forgive you for what you've stolen from us," Katie Ann Wright said.

Wright's family members pointed to Potter's 26-year career with the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

"Kim Potter was trained, and was trained to prevent this type of thing from ever happening," his dad, Arbuey Wright, said. "She was a police officer longer than my son was alive."