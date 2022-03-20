Surveillance Video Shows A School Security Officer Holding His Knee On A 12-Year-Old Girl's Neck To Break Up A Fight

A school security officer held his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck for more than 20 seconds while breaking up a fight at a school in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this month, according to surveillance footage.

Released by the Kenosha Unified School District on Friday, the video of the March 4 incident shows the officer, Shawn Guetschow, pulling apart two students fighting in the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria. The video then shows him holding one of them on the ground, pressing his knee on her neck for more than 20 seconds.

The school surveillance footage was released following sustained public pressure on the school district over the incident, which was caught on cell phone camera and subsequently went viral.

Drew DeVinney, an attorney representing the girl's father, Jerrel Perez, told BuzzFeed News in a statement that his client was "appalled" by the video.

"Officer Guetschow gripped his hand around Mr. Perez's daughter's neck and pushed her neck and head into the cafeteria floor. He then placed his knee on her neck and knelt down with the full weight of his body for an unconscionable duration," he said. "This was a cruel and heartless act of violence aimed at a child and is unacceptable in our society."

In addition to his job as a school security officer, Guetschow has been an officer with the Kenosha Police Department for four years. He was not on-duty for the police department while working at the school. The school district initially placed him on paid leave after the incident, but he resigned on March 15, citing the "mental and emotional strain" it has caused his family, as well as the school district's "lack of communication and/or support."



KUSD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Kenosha Police Department said on Saturday evening that he was still employed with the department. "We continue our investigation, paying careful attention to the entire scope of the incident," KPD said.