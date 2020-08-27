The Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake In The Back Has Been Identified As Rusten Sheskey

Rusten Sheskey has been identified as the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back as he tried to get in his car with his children inside, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

In a statement released Wednesday, the agency said that officers had attempted to arrest Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, and a taser did not subdue him.

Details released by the Wisconsin DOJ leading up to the moment of the shooting lines up with bystander video of the incident that was shared widely early this week. Blake walked around his car and opened the driver's side door, and Sheskey grabbed Blake's shirt and fired his gun into his back, the statement said.

"No other officer fired their weapon," the statement said, adding that the officers were not wearing body cameras because the Kenosha police department does not have them.

Blake said he had a knife during the initial investigation, according to the agency, and investigators later found a knife from the driver's side floorboard of Blake's car. There were no other weapons in the vehicle.

Sheskey has been a Kenosha police officer for seven years. Photos from April 2013 on the KPD's Facebook page show him being sworn in with other new officers.