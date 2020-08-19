A Security Guard Who Met Joe Biden On An Elevator Was The First To Officially Nominate Him For President

Jacquelyn Brittany, a New York Times security guard whose encounter with former Vice President Joe Biden was captured in a viral video, was the first to officially nominate him for president at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday.

Jacquelyn, who has declined to share her last name with the media — Brittany is her middle name — met Biden while escorting him to a New York Times editorial board meeting in December.

Her remarks on Tuesday emphasized Biden's empathy and decency, a characterization his campaign has pushed to highlight the contrast between him and President Trump.



"In the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me. That he actually cared, that my life meant something to him," Jacquelyn said. "And I knew even when he went to his important meeting, he would take my story in there with him. That is because Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself."

Tough days are ahead, she added, "but nominating someone like that to be in the White House is a good place to start. That is why I nominate my friend, Joe Biden, as the next president of the United States."