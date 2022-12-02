An Iranian Soccer Player Mourned His Friend Who Human Rights Groups Say Was Killed By Security Forces For Celebrating Iran's Exit From The World Cup

A human rights organization said Iranian security forces shot and killed a man who was celebrating Iran's loss to the US in the World Cup on Tuesday.

Mehran Samak, 27, was shot in the head for honking his car horn to celebrate the national team's loss and subsequent elimination from the World Cup, according to Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based organization.

The group also shared a video of protesters gathering outside the regime's forensic medical building demanding that authorities return Samak's body to his family.

Footage posted by the Center for Human Rights in Iran purportedly shows people chanting "death to the dictator" at Samak's funeral in Tehran.