Hunter Biden Says He "Did Nothing Wrong" In His Business Dealings In Ukraine

Hunter Biden told ABC News in a wide-ranging interview that he exercised "poor judgment" by serving on the board of a scandal-plagued Ukrainian entity, but insisted that he "did nothing wrong at all."

Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, has been embroiled in a political firestorm stoked by President Donald Trump and his aides about his role in the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings.



"I think that it was poor judgment because I don't believe now, when I look back on it — I know that there was — [I] did nothing wrong at all," he said. "However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is a swamp many ways? Yeah.”



Trump and Rudy Giuliani, who's been working as a lawyer for the president, have been relentless in pushing the unfounded accusation that Joe Biden, during his time as vice president, pressured the Ukrainian government to fire then–prosecutor general Viktor Shokin to avoid an investigation into his son's dealings with the gas company.

However, Shokin's successor told Bloomberg there's no evidence that there was any wrongdoing by the Bidens. He added that Shokin "submitted his own resignation," and Bloomberg reported he did so after calls for him to resign.

In July, Trump allegedly asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for a "favor" to look into the allegations against Joe Biden. A whistleblower made a complaint about the call, which is at the center of the House's impeachment inquiry into Trump.