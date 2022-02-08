From Beyoncé To Queer Actors, There Were Some Historic Oscar Nominations This Year

More known for its glaring race and gender issues, and occasional controversial winners, the Academy Awards took some by surprise with its nominations this year.



There were several firsts across multiple categories, and the slate of nominees as a whole appeared more diverse than in previous years. Openly queer actors were nominated in several categories for the first time in decades, a woman got a second Best Director nomination, and Beyoncé scored a personal achievement.

The first time a woman has been nominated for Best Director twice