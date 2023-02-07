Harry Styles And His Dancers Performed Through "Major Technical Issues" On The Grammys Stage

Harry Styles's performance at the Grammys on Sunday didn't go exactly as planned.

When the curtains opened and the performance began, the turntable set the dancers were on started rotating the wrong way, dancer Brandon Mathis said Monday in an Instagram story, which was later reposted by a Styles fan account.

"Freaking all of us out on live television, and there was nothing we could do to stop it," he said.

"So after a week of rehearsing this piece perfectly going this way," Mathis said, drawing a circle with his hand, "the moment it's time to perform, it starts going this way," drawing a circle in reverse.

"We had to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse. Talk about professionalism," Mathis added.

A source with the Recording Academy confirmed to BuzzFeed News that there was a machine malfunction with the turntable.