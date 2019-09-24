It's been a big week for Greta Thunberg: The 16-year-old Swedish activist led the climate march in New York City, delivered a thunderous speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and stared down President Donald Trump in a moment that has already been GIF'd to the high heavens.

But the young activist showed Tuesday she's not afraid to take on trolls — even if they include the commander in chief himself.

It all started after her speech on Monday, in which Thunberg excoriated world leaders for their failure to act on the climate crisis.

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," she said. "And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!"

The speech was hailed by Thunberg's supporters, but she was mocked and criticized by some conservatives, including one Fox News pundit who called her "mentally ill." (Thunberg has been candid about her Asperger's syndrome.)

Eventually, the speech caught the eye of Trump, who tweeted about Thunberg late Monday night — albeit in a tone that was widely perceived to be sarcastic.