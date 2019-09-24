 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Trump Tried To Troll Greta Thunberg On Twitter, And She Responded In A Quiet But Powerful Way

Trending

Trump Tried To Troll Greta Thunberg On Twitter, And She Responded In A Quiet But Powerful Way

"A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 24, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Jason Decrow / AP

It's been a big week for Greta Thunberg: The 16-year-old Swedish activist led the climate march in New York City, delivered a thunderous speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and stared down President Donald Trump in a moment that has already been GIF'd to the high heavens.

But the young activist showed Tuesday she's not afraid to take on trolls — even if they include the commander in chief himself.

It all started after her speech on Monday, in which Thunberg excoriated world leaders for their failure to act on the climate crisis.

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," she said. "And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!"

The speech was hailed by Thunberg's supporters, but she was mocked and criticized by some conservatives, including one Fox News pundit who called her "mentally ill." (Thunberg has been candid about her Asperger's syndrome.)

Eventually, the speech caught the eye of Trump, who tweeted about Thunberg late Monday night — albeit in a tone that was widely perceived to be sarcastic.

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump has been a vocal and prominent skeptic of the science behind global warming and has pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement.

Given these views, many people online did not believe the president was sincere in his support of Thunberg.

@realDonaldTrump You and I will be gone when kids her age are suffering on a planet devastated by climate change caused by the greed and corruption of the 1%. Shame on you for mocking her.
David Hoffman @atDavidHoffman

@realDonaldTrump You and I will be gone when kids her age are suffering on a planet devastated by climate change caused by the greed and corruption of the 1%. Shame on you for mocking her.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@realDonaldTrump It takes a special kind of courage for a grown man to bully a young girl online
The Almighty God @TheAlmightyGod8

@realDonaldTrump It takes a special kind of courage for a grown man to bully a young girl online

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many came to Thunberg's defense, describing her as an inspiring figure.

@realDonaldTrump @POTUS She behaves and speaks like the mature, intelligent young woman she is, who has an important and urgent matter to discuss. Try it. We would appreciate a mature, intelligent voice from the White House.
Sister Sledgehammer✌💖🤞🌊 @SisSledgeHammer

@realDonaldTrump @POTUS She behaves and speaks like the mature, intelligent young woman she is, who has an important and urgent matter to discuss. Try it. We would appreciate a mature, intelligent voice from the White House.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@realDonaldTrump @realDonaldTrump It’s lovely and inspiring to see a brilliant, passionate 16 year old young woman speak more coherently and intelligently than the current American president.
Lee T. @69destinychoice

@realDonaldTrump @realDonaldTrump It’s lovely and inspiring to see a brilliant, passionate 16 year old young woman speak more coherently and intelligently than the current American president.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Trump, the President, punching down on #GretaThunberg, a 16 year old girl with Asperger's trying to bring awareness about climate change. He can't hit her. She flies far above him. Always will. https://t.co/n9UHBvsQdO
Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli

Trump, the President, punching down on #GretaThunberg, a 16 year old girl with Asperger's trying to bring awareness about climate change. He can't hit her. She flies far above him. Always will. https://t.co/n9UHBvsQdO

Reply Retweet Favorite

Celebrities like Mia Farrow and Mark Hamill called him out.

@realDonaldTrump A brilliant child who cares about her future and the future of every living thing. A child who knows the facts- the grim realities and still has hope. A child with absolute integrity. No one expects you to understand. Tragic.
Mia Farrow @MiaFarrow

@realDonaldTrump A brilliant child who cares about her future and the future of every living thing. A child who knows the facts- the grim realities and still has hope. A child with absolute integrity. No one expects you to understand. Tragic.

Reply Retweet Favorite
You seem like a desperate old man terrified of being held accountable for your actions and certain that history will judge your "presidency" as the worst in our nation's history. So satisfying to see! https://t.co/MEhP5VJo3M
Mark Hamill @HamillHimself

You seem like a desperate old man terrified of being held accountable for your actions and certain that history will judge your "presidency" as the worst in our nation's history. So satisfying to see! https://t.co/MEhP5VJo3M

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thunberg, who has never been one to shy away from pissing off adults, did not directly respond to Trump's apparent taunt.

But by Tuesday, she did make a big wave on Twitter when she took one subtle but powerful step by changing her bio to read "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

Her quiet response was met with a lot of praise from supporters.

Greta Thunberg's new Twitter bio...if you ever wanted a lesson in shade.
Cameron Perrier @CP_stylebook

Greta Thunberg's new Twitter bio...if you ever wanted a lesson in shade.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I can’t decide if Greta Thunberg’s new Twitter bio is utter class or the ultimate troll
Katie Anderson @AndeKat101

I can’t decide if Greta Thunberg’s new Twitter bio is utter class or the ultimate troll

Reply Retweet Favorite
News: @GretaThunberg has slapped Trump with an epic bio update.
Adam Parkhomenko @AdamParkhomenko

News: @GretaThunberg has slapped Trump with an epic bio update.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nicely played
Aaron Rupar @atrupar

Nicely played

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thunberg has kept her cool amid waves of attacks from critics, many of whom are decades older than her.

When asked by BuzzFeed News about Trump's tweet and Thunberg's bio, a White House spokesperson declined to comment.

ADVERTISEMENT