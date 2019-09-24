Trump Tried To Troll Greta Thunberg On Twitter, And She Responded In A Quiet But Powerful Way
"A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."
It's been a big week for Greta Thunberg: The 16-year-old Swedish activist led the climate march in New York City, delivered a thunderous speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and stared down President Donald Trump in a moment that has already been GIF'd to the high heavens.
But the young activist showed Tuesday she's not afraid to take on trolls — even if they include the commander in chief himself.
It all started after her speech on Monday, in which Thunberg excoriated world leaders for their failure to act on the climate crisis.
"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," she said. "And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!"
The speech was hailed by Thunberg's supporters, but she was mocked and criticized by some conservatives, including one Fox News pundit who called her "mentally ill." (Thunberg has been candid about her Asperger's syndrome.)
Eventually, the speech caught the eye of Trump, who tweeted about Thunberg late Monday night — albeit in a tone that was widely perceived to be sarcastic.
Trump has been a vocal and prominent skeptic of the science behind global warming and has pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement.
Given these views, many people online did not believe the president was sincere in his support of Thunberg.
Many came to Thunberg's defense, describing her as an inspiring figure.
Celebrities like Mia Farrow and Mark Hamill called him out.
Thunberg, who has never been one to shy away from pissing off adults, did not directly respond to Trump's apparent taunt.
But by Tuesday, she did make a big wave on Twitter when she took one subtle but powerful step by changing her bio to read "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."
Her quiet response was met with a lot of praise from supporters.
Thunberg has kept her cool amid waves of attacks from critics, many of whom are decades older than her.
When asked by BuzzFeed News about Trump's tweet and Thunberg's bio, a White House spokesperson declined to comment.
