George Bush Accidentally Called His Invasion Of Iraq "Wholly Unjustified"

In a stunning Freudian slip during a speech on Wednesday, former president George W. Bush mistakenly condemned the person behind the invasion of Iraq — himself — when he actually meant to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

"Russian elections are rigged. Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process," Bush said. "The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq— I mean, of Ukraine."

Bush, who led a catastrophic invasion of Iraq in 2003 that killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and decimated its economy, then chuckled at his gaffe.

"Iraq too," he mumbled. "Anyway. I'm 75."