A Plane Crashed During A Gender Reveal, And That's Just The World We're Living In Now

In yet another case of a gender reveal gone horribly wrong, an airplane crashed mid-reveal after the pilot dumped about 350 gallons of pink water out of the aircraft, which stalled and hit the ground.

The pilot and a passenger were flying in the one-seat aircraft during the Sept. 7 incident in Turkey, Texas. The aviation accident report was released on Nov. 7.

According to a National Transportation Safety Board report, the airplane, which was flying at a low altitude, "got too slow" after discharging the pink water and "aerodynamically stalled, impacted terrain, and came to rest inverted."

There was "substantial damage" to the plane, the report said, and the passenger sustained minor injuries.

The plane was owned and operated by Horan Spraying Service, a crop-dusting business based in Plainview, Texas. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the company for comment.



"The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation," the accident report said.



In a Sept. 17 phone call, the pilot told an inspector with the Federal Aviation Administration that he was conducting a gender-reveal flight for a friend, according to documents in the accident report.



Intended to be a celebration for parents having a baby, gender reveals have led to disastrous outcomes, including igniting a massive wildfire and causing one woman's death.



Hugely popular on social media, these celebrations have also been criticized for reinforcing antiquated gender stereotypes.