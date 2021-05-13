Some Of The Funniest Tweets About The CDC Saying Vaccinated People Don't Need To Wear A Mask Anymore

After a year of not being able to recognize anyone on the street because we were all (mostly) masked up, the CDC announced Thursday that people no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors as long as they're fully vaccinated.

The new guidance set off a wave of excitement, panic — oh my god, everyone can see me now??? — and some confusion. (To be clear, if your county or state still has a mask mandate in place, you're required to follow those rules.)

Here are some of the funniest tweets about the CDC allowing some of us to spit in each other's faces again :)