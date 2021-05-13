Some Of The Funniest Tweets About The CDC Saying Vaccinated People Don't Need To Wear A Mask Anymore
"Personally i’ll still be wearing a mask in public until further notice because being freely ugly in peace is something i’m not willing to give up."
After a year of not being able to recognize anyone on the street because we were all (mostly) masked up, the CDC announced Thursday that people no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors as long as they're fully vaccinated.
The new guidance set off a wave of excitement, panic — oh my god, everyone can see me now??? — and some confusion. (To be clear, if your county or state still has a mask mandate in place, you're required to follow those rules.)
Here are some of the funniest tweets about the CDC allowing some of us to spit in each other's faces again :)
-
Clarissa-Jan Lim is a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News. She is based in New York.
Contact Clarissa-Jan Lim at clarissa.jan.lim@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.