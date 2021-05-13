 Skip To Content
Some Of The Funniest Tweets About The CDC Saying Vaccinated People Don't Need To Wear A Mask Anymore

"Personally i’ll still be wearing a mask in public until further notice because being freely ugly in peace is something i’m not willing to give up."

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 13, 2021, at 4:11 p.m. ET

Pool / Getty Images

After a year of not being able to recognize anyone on the street because we were all (mostly) masked up, the CDC announced Thursday that people no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors as long as they're fully vaccinated.

The new guidance set off a wave of excitement, panic — oh my god, everyone can see me now??? — and some confusion. (To be clear, if your county or state still has a mask mandate in place, you're required to follow those rules.)

Here are some of the funniest tweets about the CDC allowing some of us to spit in each other's faces again :)

C Spann @chrisspannclean

Pretty excited about the mask mandate going away… I can’t wait to come out to my Whole Foods cashier as a 4.

natalie @natty__boh

BREAKING NEWS: the CDC says everyone has to give me a kiss

gabe bergado @gabebergado

the CDC says fully vaccinated people can go back. back to the beginning. back to when the earth, the sun, the stars all aligned. 'cause perfect, didn't feel so perfect. trying to fit a square into a circle was no life. I defy... let the rain fall down and wake my dreams

adam harris @AdamHSays

CDC* Future 🤝 mask off

Chief @MrChief64

Can't wait for Mask Off to be the number 1 song in the world so then it will make sense why his name is Future

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

Just a reminder, you still need to wear a mask when being inhabited by an ancient cultural archive that puts all your friends and colleagues at risk.

Hanif Abdurraqib @NifMuhammad

what does the cdc have to say about those of us who are drawn to a different kind of mask, the masks we wore well before the pandemic. the masks we use to cover up the anguish of moving through a treacherous world. the masks that don't come off. anyway thank you for this update https://t.co/i5RZE7p7uX

crazy broke asian @tribranchvo

the CDC today:

molly conger @socialistdogmom

the CDC said you can take your mask off once you're vaccinated, but the mandate against making small talk with me remains in effect indefinitely.

︎joe @jxeker

personally i’ll still be wearing a mask in public until further notice because being freely ugly in peace is something i’m not willing to give up

lilsamsquanch @lilsamsquanch66

The CDC just legalized fucking. This is big.

Jason O. Gilbert @gilbertjasono

The CDC said

Alison Willmore @alisonwillmore

CDC recommends everyone start practicing wearing hard pants in 2-3 hour increments, working your way up to a full day

James @CaucasianJames

FOR SALE: good condition. only used once

Rajat Suresh @rajat_suresh

Proudly showing off my mouth now that masks aren’t required for vaccinated people

Light In The Attic @lightintheattic

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can now continue to listen to ambient music alone in their homes, thinking about the crushing weight of existence

Delia Cai @delia_cai

cdc says start making out

