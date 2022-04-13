Police Have Arrested 62-Year-Old Frank James, The Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect

Among the photos of James that the NYPD shared was a screenshot from a YouTube video from "prophetoftruth88," an account that appeared to belong to James.

James posted hundreds of videos on his YouTube channel, many of them extended rants in which he expressed racist and derogatory views, including against Black people and other people of color. He also complained about unhoused people on the NYC subway and criticized Adams' policies, and in one video called 9/11 "the most beautiful day in the history of this country."

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday that authorities were aware of "concerning" social media posts that may be connected to James, and as a result, the mayor's security detail would be tightened "in an abundance of caution."

It's unclear how the suspect managed to escape the scene in a transit system — and a city — with such a heavy police presence. According to videos and eyewitness accounts, commuters ran out of a smoke-filled train car in panic as it pulled into the station. Many rushed toward an R train that was across the platform.

Amid the chaos, the gunman escaped, likely aided by the lack of police presence and a malfunctioning security camera at the station. He left the keys to the U-Haul van, along with his other possessions at the scene of the shooting, including a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, three extended Glock-type magazines, a hatchet, bullets and bullet fragments, two detonated and two undetonated smoke grenades, gasoline, and fireworks.

When asked why police hadn't yet apprehended the suspect in an interview with WNYC on Wednesday morning, Adams deflected the question by lauding the cooperation of law enforcement agencies and their work in identifying the U-Haul van and James' social media accounts.



"This is actually an amazing turnaround with the lack of information that we had," he said.

New York City employs about 36,000 police officers, and AM New York reported in January that approximately 3,500 of them are assigned to the NYPD's transit bureau. However, the New York Times reported that no officers were present at the Sunset Park station at the time of the shooting, although cops did patrol the station earlier that morning.



NYPD spokesperson Denise Moroney declined to answer questions about the manhunt and the lack of police presence at the time of the shooting, repeatedly referring BuzzFeed News to the NYPD's Twitter account.

Authorities also revealed that the Sunset Park station's security camera was malfunctioning, raising questions about security on the transit system. The New York City subway system has a vast network of surveillance cameras, and the Metropolitan Transit Authority said last September that it had installed cameras at all 472 subway stations.

"If you are a criminal who preys on those who use our system, you will have your image captured and be put on the express track to justice. The image will be delivered to the police, and the police will use it to find you," MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren said at the time.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber told CBS News on Wednesday that the broken camera at the station was due to a possible server issue. Lieber added that there is "an enormous range of video" from other stations on that particular subway line "that there are images of this fellow that are going to be found."



Neither the NYPD nor the mayor's office has control over the subway security cameras, Adams said.



"It's under the control of the state. The camera system is controlled by the MTA," he told WNYC. "They are cooperating with us to assist us in finding out what happened at the train station. We don't have a full understanding of that as of this moment, but that is the control of the MTA."