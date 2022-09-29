Florida Residents Are Trapped In Their Homes As Officials Warn Of "A 500-Year Flood Event" From Hurricane Ian

As it makes its way north from Florida, Hurricane Ian has left a trail of devastation in its wake, the full extent of which was not yet clear to officials on Thursday.

There has been one confirmed fatality so far, in Volusia County. The county sheriff said a 72-year-old man died overnight after going outside to drain his pool during the storm.



At a press conference Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said state officials know of two fatalities, which they assume are linked to the hurricane, but they're not yet sure.

Earlier that day, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno painted a far graver picture of the human toll.

"While I don't have confirmed numbers, I definitely know the fatalities are in the hundreds," he told Good Morning America. "There are thousands of people that are waiting to be rescued."

DeSantis, however, later said that those numbers were not confirmed.

"I think what that is, is there were 911 calls for people saying, 'Hey, the water is rising in my home. I'm going to go up in the attic, but I'm really worried.'"

