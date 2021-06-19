First Dog Champ Biden Has Died After 13 Years As A "Loving Companion," The Bidens Said
"We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," the first couple said in a statement.
President Biden's dog Champ, the family's "loving companion" of 13 years, died on Saturday, the first family announced.
"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family," the president and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement.
Champ was one of two dogs in the Biden White House. A German Shepherd, he came from a breeder in 2008.
The family's other dog, Major, was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018. Major is the first shelter dog in the White House.
Champ and Major returned to Delaware briefly in March after an incident in which Major "nipped" at someone and had to undergo training. The two dogs were back at the White House after the short trip.
In the statement announcing Champ's death, the first couple recounted his favorite pastimes: "curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden."
"In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware," they said.
As he grew weaker in his last months, he still greeted the couple every time they entered a room.
"Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us," the Bidens said.
"In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion," the Bidens said. "We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always."
