Issey Miyake, a Japanese fashion designer beloved for his iconic pleated garments and innovative styles, died on Aug. 5 of liver cancer, the Miyake Design Studio announced Tuesday. He was 84.

Born in Hiroshima, Japan, Miyake studied art in Tokyo before moving to Europe and the US for fashion design. He was known for melding technology and art, fashioning, most famously, his accordionlike, machine-washable pleats using a patented "garment pleating" process. He also created a range of clothing and accessories, as well as a fragrance brand.