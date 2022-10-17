Ezra Miller Has Pleaded Not Guilty To Felony Burglary In Vermont After Allegedly Stealing Liquor From Their Neighbor's House

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from their neighbor's home in Vermont, one of several incidents across a number of states that led to their arrest in the past year.

Appearing remotely in Burlington alongside their attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, on Monday, the Flash actor pleaded not guilty to one count of felony burglary and one count of petit larceny before Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady.

If convicted of the charges, Miller could face up to 26 years in prison and up to $2,000 in fines.

Miller will remain out of jail on the condition that they have no contact with Isaac Winokur, the neighbor whose Stamford residence they allegedly broke into, and another Vermont resident, Aiden Early.

"Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health," Shelkrot told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

Best known for playing the Flash in the DC Extended Universe movies and Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Miller has faced a series of complaints over their behavior this past year.

In March, the actor was charged with allegedly harassing patrons at a bar in Hawaii. A month later, they were arrested again in Hawaii for assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman that struck her head when Miller was asked to leave a private residence.

