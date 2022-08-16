Ezra Miller Has Finally Addressed Their Recent Behavior In An Apology

After months of erratic behavior that led to arrests in several states, actor Ezra Miller said they are in treatment for "complex mental health issues" in a statement on Monday night.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Known for playing Flash in the DC Extended Universe movies and Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Miller's apology — which Variety first reported — comes after a series of complaints about their behavior this year.

In March, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment for allegedly yelling obscenities at bar patrons singing karaoke, grabbing a microphone from a woman, and lunging at a man playing darts. They were arrested again in Hawaii a month later for second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman that struck her head when they were asked to leave a private residence.



Earlier this month, Miller was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont. They were charged with felony burglary.



Miller's string of arrests in the US follows past incidents with locals in Germany and Iceland.

Despite recent allegations, Warner Bros. announced that it is still slated to release The Flash, the standalone movie starring Miller, next summer.