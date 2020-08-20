An 11-Year-Old Girl Whose Mom Was Deported In 2018 Delivered A Striking Message To Trump

Estela Juarez, whose mom was deported to Mexico in 2018 under the Trump administration's immigration policies, delivered a striking message to the president in a video aired at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday.

"Dear Donald Trump, I am 11 years old," Estela said. "My mom is my best friend. She came to America as a teenager over 20 years ago, without papers, in search of a better life."

Estela spoke about her dad, a naturalized US citizen, who served in the Marines and voted for Trump in 2016 because he thought he would protect military families.

"He says he won't vote for you again after what you did to our family. Instead of protecting us, you tore our world apart," she said. "My mom is a good person and is not a criminal. Now, my mom is gone and she has been taken from us for no reason at all."

Her mom Alejandra crossed the border in 1998 at 18 years old, and in 2000 married Cuauhtemoc "Temo" Juarez and settled down in Florida. Alejandra came onto ICE's radar in 2013 during a traffic stop, but the Obama administration's policy at the time meant that she was classified as a low-priority deportation case. She was required to check-in with the agency biannually and could not have a criminal record.

But that changed in 2017, when ICE informed Alejandra that everyone without documentation was now classified for high-priority deportation, and that if she didn't adjust her immigration status she would be deported.

Her case drew widespread attention, particularly because her husband Temo was a veteran who served in Iraq, and he had voted for Trump. Alejandra left for Mexico in August 2018.