Erin Jackson Won An Olympic Gold Medal In Speedskating, Becoming The First Black Woman To Do So

Erin Jackson captured gold in the women's 500-meter speedskating event on Sunday, becoming the first American to medal in an individual speedskating race in years and the first Black woman to cinch an Olympic medal in the sport.

"I wish I could describe how I feel," Jackson, 29, said after winning. "It is amazing. This medal means so much."

It's a remarkable achievement in a sport that Jackson is relatively new at. An inline skater since childhood, Jackson dominated the rink as a 12-time inline World Championship medalist and a 47-time inline National Champion. She transitioned to skating on ice in 2017, and after just four months of training qualified for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Though she entered the Beijing Winter Olympic trials with a world No. 1 ranking, Jackson, who is from Ocala, Florida, initially failed to qualify for the 500-meter event in early January after nearly falling. She ended up in third place, one short of qualification.



Then her teammate Brittany Bowe — who excels in the 1000-meter and 1500-meter races — dropped out from the 500-meter after coming first in the trials, making way for Jackson to compete. Bowe eventually was allowed to compete in the 500-meter speedskating event in Beijing after Team USA was granted a third spot in the competition.

"Definitely not the way I imagined qualifying for my second Olympic team... but I guess I had to one-up my story from the 2018 Trials," Jackson tweeted at the time, thanking Bowe.

