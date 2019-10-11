 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Elizabeth Warren's Response To A Question About Same-Sex Marriage Has Won Her A Ton Of Praise

Trending

Elizabeth Warren's Response To A Question About Same-Sex Marriage Has Won Her A Ton Of Praise

"Tbh a candidate knowing to pause for laughter and not rush through the rest of the joke is an electable skill."

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 11, 2019, at 10:21 a.m. ET

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's answer to a question about same-sex marriage at the CNN equality town hall on Thursday night has received a flood of praise online.

During the event, Warren was asked what she would say to someone who told her that they believe "marriage is between one man and one woman."

"Well, I'm going to assume it's a guy who said that," Warren responded. "And I'm going to say, then just marry one woman... Assuming you can find one."

elizabeth warren just ended homophobia #EqualityTownHall
Dylan @lntelleon

elizabeth warren just ended homophobia #EqualityTownHall

Reply Retweet Favorite

When CNN anchor Chris Cuomo told Warren he had a follow-up question, she called him a "joykill."

Elizabeth Warren was asked how she would respond to a person who says that marriage is "between one man and one woman" "I'm going to assume it's a guy who said that, and I will say, then just marry one woman. … Assuming you can find one," Warren said. #EqualityTownHall
CNN @CNN

Elizabeth Warren was asked how she would respond to a person who says that marriage is "between one man and one woman" "I'm going to assume it's a guy who said that, and I will say, then just marry one woman. … Assuming you can find one," Warren said. #EqualityTownHall

Reply Retweet Favorite

Judging by the attention it received online, people who were watching at home were as thrilled about her answer as those at the town hall.

@mj_lee That turn around 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
🔥Mark Palgy🔥 @MarkPalgy

@mj_lee That turn around 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply Retweet Favorite
@mj_lee
🧟‍♂️Franke(vi)nstein🧟‍♂️ Garcia @keangarc

@mj_lee

Reply Retweet Favorite
@mj_lee @PhilipRucker God I love her! On a serious note - as a 30 y/o gay man - seeing a strong presidential candidate deliver a line like that at a nationally televised town hall is...deeply meaningful. @ewarren
Sam 🇺🇸🗽🇨🇴 @SammyAck88

@mj_lee @PhilipRucker God I love her! On a serious note - as a 30 y/o gay man - seeing a strong presidential candidate deliver a line like that at a nationally televised town hall is...deeply meaningful. @ewarren

Reply Retweet Favorite
OMFG #ElizabethWarren SHE SAID “Then just marry one woman, IF YOU CAN FIND ONE” 💀💀💀💀😱😱😱😱
Callapygic @callapygic

OMFG #ElizabethWarren SHE SAID “Then just marry one woman, IF YOU CAN FIND ONE” 💀💀💀💀😱😱😱😱

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many praised her comedic timing, too.

Tbh a candidate knowing to pause for laughter and not rush through the rest of the joke is an electable skill
Christina Grace @C_GraceT

Tbh a candidate knowing to pause for laughter and not rush through the rest of the joke is an electable skill

Reply Retweet Favorite
Willing to vote for @SenWarren based on her comedic timing alone at this point. https://t.co/woVbgW7XlT
Captain N @nickmitch89

Willing to vote for @SenWarren based on her comedic timing alone at this point. https://t.co/woVbgW7XlT

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Supreme Court is currently deliberating on three landmark cases that many fear may decimate LGBTQ rights across the country.

Candidates who participated in the town hall spoke about the potential consequences the decisions in those cases could have.

Ahead of the event on Thursday, both Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the only openly gay candidate running for president, released plans to secure and expand on protections for LGBTQ rights.


ADVERTISEMENT