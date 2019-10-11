Elizabeth Warren's Response To A Question About Same-Sex Marriage Has Won Her A Ton Of Praise

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's answer to a question about same-sex marriage at the CNN equality town hall on Thursday night has received a flood of praise online.

During the event, Warren was asked what she would say to someone who told her that they believe "marriage is between one man and one woman."

"Well, I'm going to assume it's a guy who said that," Warren responded. "And I'm going to say, then just marry one woman... Assuming you can find one."