Police Found A Dutch Family Reportedly "Waiting For The End Of Time" In A Farmhouse Basement

The farmhouse in the northern Dutch province where the family was found hiding in the basement.

Police found a Dutch family living in a basement of a farmhouse in the Drenthe province reportedly "waiting for the end of time," local news outlet RTV reported on Tuesday.

Siblings between the age of 18 and 25 were found in the house along with a 58-year-old man, who is not their father. Authorities have not released the names of the family and it is unclear if the man and the siblings are related.



According to RTV, the eldest brother, who is 25, turned up at a bar in the nearby village of Ruinerwold.

The bar owner, Chris Westerbeek, said the man had long hair and a dirty beard, and he looked confused.

"He ordered five beers and drank them. Then I had a chat with him and he revealed he had run away and needed help ... then we called the police," Westerbeek told RTV. "He said he had brothers and sisters who lived at the farm. He said he was the oldest and wanted to end the way they were living."

It's unclear how long the family had been living in the basement, but several Dutch outlets reported that the 25-year-old man told locals he hadn't been outside for nine years.



The family had no contact with the outside world, living off a vegetable plot on the farm and a few animals, RTV reported.

According to De Telegraaf, the six adult children might have been locked in the house.