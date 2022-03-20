One person was killed and at least 24 others, including children, were injured in a shooting at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, on Saturday night, police said.

A suspect is in custody, and police said on Sunday that they were searching for other potential suspects who may have been shooting into the crowd as well.

According to the organization behind the event, Hood-Nic, the children who were shot are stable. Many others who were injured are still in critical condition, Kris Love-Keys, the organization's chief development officer, told BuzzFeed News.

Hours after the shooting, the organization posted on Facebook that it was "heartbroken and in shock."

Hood-Nic — short for "neighborhood picnic" — was founded to "bring the community together and reduce senseless violence in the streets," Love-Keys said. The car show was one of several fundraising events to provide scholarships and school supplies to children in Dumas.

"The car show had just started and all was going well when suddenly shots were fired," Love-Keys said. "Hood-Nic has always been a family friendly event and we have never had issues of violence in the past."

