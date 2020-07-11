Disney World Reopened The Same Day Florida Recorded Its Second-Highest Day Of New COVID-19 Cases

Florida has seen a massive surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Gregg Newton / Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Image Guests wearing protective masks wait outside the Magic Kingdom theme park at on the first day of reopening.

As Florida continues to set new daily records for COVID-19 cases in the state, Disney World forged ahead with reopening plans for its theme parks Saturday, where guests were required to adhere to new coronavirus safety measures. Photos show dozens of visitors lining up outside Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom parks, both of which reopened Saturday. Epcot and Hollywood Studios are scheduled to reopen on July 15.

Gregg Newton / Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Image Guests wait to pick up their tickets at the Magic Kingdom theme park on the first day of reopening.

Senior vice president of operations Jim MacPhee announced in late May that parks at the flagship Disney resort in Orlando, were set for a phased reopening beginning July 11. Those plans did not change even as COVID-19 case counts climbed each day and hospitalizations increased, and Florida is now among a handful of states being hit hardest by the virus.



John Raoux / AP A tent outside Magic Kingdom screens arriving guests.

There has been massive apprehension from public health experts over Disney World's reopening as the state reports a continued surge in new cases and deaths. Florida has 254,511 COVID-19 cases to date and 4,197 deaths. And hospitals are nearing their breaking point, with state data showing coronavirus hospitalizations on the rise and almost half the ICUs in the state at at least 90% capacity. State officials reported 10,383 new cases on Saturday, the second-highest number of daily cases so far. On Saturday, an official Disney Parks Twitter account posted a video welcoming visitors back to its parks, featuring different groups of cast members and employees saying "welcome home" to soaring music in the background.

The video was widely panned as "dystopian," with many pointing out that Florida has recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks. The account deleted the tweet hours later.

