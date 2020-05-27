Disney World Is Reopening In July — But It Will Look Very Different With Coronavirus Safety Measures

Disney World is planning for a phased reopening of its Florida theme parks in July, senior vice president of operations Jim MacPhee said Wednesday.

Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom parks will reopen Saturday, July 11. Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios will reopen Wednesday, July 15. But the experience at these parks will be markedly different than before the coronavirus.

At an Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force Meeting announcing the reopenings on Wednesday, MacPhee laid out new safety protocols for the parks. These include requiring guests to wear face coverings and have their temperature screened before entering. The parks will also have more hand washing and sanitizing stations installed.

"We will temporarily suspend parades, fireworks, and other events that create crowds," MacPhee added. And in an effort to reduce contact between guests and employees, Disney World will ramp up mobile food ordering options, and character meet-and-greets and play areas will be temporarily on pause.



Park capacities will also be significantly reduced so that people can practice physical distancing more easily on attractions, and at restaurants and stores. Guests will be required to place a reservation for park entry before their visit.

Many of these new safety protocols were similarly implemented at Shanghai Disneyland, which reopened on May 11.



Though measures to curb the coronavirus like wearing masks and social distancing have been ubiquitous around the world in recent months, some Americans have balked at doing so. MacPhee said he hopes park guests embrace the new regulations.

"We hope everyone will do their part to bring the magic of Walt Disney World back into this new environment," MacPhee said.



The Walt Disney company announced the closures of a number of its US parks in March as non-essential businesses across the country were ordered to shutter over the coronavirus.

Disney Springs was the first park to reopen at Walt Disney World Resort, the company's flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, on May 20.