Lynnette Hardaway, Better Known As Diamond Of The Pro-Trump Duo Diamond And Silk, Has Died

Lynnette Hardaway, better known as Diamond from the pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, has died, her sister said on Monday night. She was 51.

Hardaway's death was first announced by former president Donald Trump on Truth Social, his social media platform.

"Really bad news for all Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans," he wrote. "Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!"

She died in her home state of North Carolina with her sister Rochelle Richardson — or Silk — by her side, Trump said. Her cause of death is unclear.

"The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!" the duo's Twitter account posted. "Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity. The memory of her passing should forever remain in our hearts."