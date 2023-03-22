A High School Student Who Had To Be Patted Down Every Morning As Part Of A Safety Plan Shot Two Staff Members, Police Said

A Denver high school student who shot two adult staff members while being patted down was found dead late on Wednesday, police said.

The body of the suspect was found near his car in a remote mountain area in Park County, about 120 miles from Denver, after an hourslong search. The Park County Coroner's Office later confirmed it was 17-year-old Austin Lyle, whom police previously identified as the suspect. Lyle died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the coroner said.

Police were called about a shooting at East High School at around 9:50 a.m. and found two adults with gunshot wounds. The victims, both men, were taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition and the other was stable, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said at a news conference.

Lyle was under a safety plan that required him to be searched at the start of every school day. During the search, which officials said took place outside the school building and away from other students, a firearm was located on the student and "several shots were fired," Thomas said. He then fled the scene.

Police said Lyle was wanted for attempted homicide, and offered a cash reward to anyone who reports seeing him or knowing his whereabouts. On Wednesday evening, authorities said they found his car, a red 2005 Volvo SUV, but he was still on the loose.